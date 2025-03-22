Adam Schefter Gives Latest Update On Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
It was a pretty big day for the Aaron Rodgers sweepstake.
The New York Jets moved on from Rodgers and he has been the talk of the National Football League ever since. New York has Justin Fields now and there was at least some progress in the sweepstakes on Friday.
Rodgers has been tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings but there hasn't been much other than reports from insiders. There was a concrete update on Friday, though, as Rodgers visited the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN's Adam Schefter gave an update on the visit after it ended.
"Aaron Rodgers spent about six hours at the Steelers’ training facility today, meeting with their coaches," Schefter said. "It was said to be a positive visit, and the two sides will stay in touch."
A deal isn't agreed to at this point. It wouldn't be shocking if one were to happen. The Steelers have been the team most tied to him over the last few weeks. It has been reported that both the Steelers and Giants have made offers to Rodgers.
Over the last few weeks, there also has been a question about whether Rodgers will even continue playing. The 41-year-old has been taking time to make decisions. A visit to Pittsburgh seems to be at least a hint that he's trending toward playing. But, nothing is set in stone. We should find out more in this sweepstakes in the not-so-distant future at least.
