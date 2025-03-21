Favorite Reportedly Emerging In Sweepstakes For Ex-Jets Star
What is going on with the quarterback market in free agency right now?
It's a standstill with plenty of talent still out there for the taking.
Former New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers obviously is the biggest name on the market right now. Behind him, guys like Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, and Trey Lance are out there in free agency still.
The whole market seems to hinge on what Rodgers is going to do. At this point, there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. It recently was reported that the Minnesota Vikings are going to stick with JJ McCarthy, but they didn't fully rule out Rodgers in the future, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
If Rodgers doesn't want to wait around, that likely leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as his two best remaining options. Who will ultimately get him, though, if he continues his career?
Fowler joined the "Rich Eisen Show" and shared that the current view is that the Steelers are the favorites for Rodgers across the league.
"He has standing offers, from what I understand, from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants," Fowler said. "No firm determination on where he's going yet. This is Rodgers' first foray into free agency in his 20-year career. A lot of people just don't know what to expect or what he's going to decide or what the timeline is really is. He could drag this out, he could decide in two hours, I can't pretend to know that answer right now. Most people around the league I've talked to do believe the Steelers would be the favorite because they are the better on-field product as opposed to the Giants."
Rodgers reportedly visited the Steelers on Friday so it certainly seems like Pittsburgh could end up landing him.
