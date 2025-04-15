Adam Schefter Shares When Aaron Rodgers Saga Could End
The biggest remaining player in free agency is without a doubt Aaron Rodgers.
He's still out there on the open market and either is looking for a new home or is going to hang up his cleats and announce his retirement. With all of the chatter, it seems like playing in 2025 is more of an option than retirement, but this is Rodgers we're talking about. He's not afraid to walk his own path and he's pretty unpredictable.
The vast majority of the buzz about his future involves the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other teams like the New Orleans Saints or Minnesota Vikings have been speculated about, but Pittsburgh really seems like the only viable option right now.
When could a decision come, though? ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about the Rodgers sweepstakes on Tuesday on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and said he thinks we could hear as soon as this week.
"If you're going to be going into a new situation, don't you want to give yourself the best chance to get acclimated to everybody and everything within your power when the offseason workout program begins," Schefter said. "Don't you want to be there for the entire offseason program, unless you have some other trip planned to Egypt or the Middle East or some other trip we don't know about.
"So, to me, we're entering a period of time over the next week where I kind of think that we might hear something from Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers may be the single most intriguing team to watch."
That seems pretty fair. The Steelers will begin offseason workouts on April 21st.
