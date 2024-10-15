Adams Makes Surprise Appearance with Rodgers on Pat McAfee Following Trade
The New York Jets made a massive trade on Tuesday.
The team acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders to join his former teammate Aaron Rodgers in hopes of salvaging the season.
As the league was still digesting the news, the Jets quarterback joined ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show for his regular Tuesday segment. However, this week, he brought a special guest himself.
Rogers surprised the audience by being joined by Adams on the broadcast.
For the short time he appeared on the show, McAfee asked Adams how he felt about the trade and, most importantly, if he would be ready to suit up for the Jets. The former Raider wideout has been sidelined since the conclusion of Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury.
However, Adams sounded hopeful that he would be able to get going immediately with Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' offense.
“Feeling great, I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time, and they got me back right. So fortunately, i’ll be able to roll.”
The Jets traded a third-round pick for the six-time Pro Bowler, which can become a second-round pick based on Adams's performance for the rest of the season.
Adams had 622 catches for 7,590 yards and has scored 69 touchdowns in 108 games with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback in his career. He was named an All-Pro twice and was selected to five of those Pro Bowl selections when both were leading the Green Bay Packers offense. They will look to get back to being a dynamic duo once again.
“Should be able to pick up where we left off, that's the idea,” said Adams.
The expectations for the team continue to grow, although they are just a week removed from firing head coach Robert Saleh. The team’s first game under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich resulted in a 23-20 loss to the division-leading Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers, the future hall of famer thinks adding Adams is exactly what the Jets offense is missing. "Davante Adams is a proven star player and he's an incredible locker room presence," he said on the show. " It's definitely adding a lot to our team and this move let's everybody know that we're going all in."
If the team intends to reach its ultimate goal this season, it will have to make history. Only two teams in NFL history have made the playoffs with an interim head coach: the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders and the 1961 Houston Oilers.
No team has made it to the Super Bowl.
The path to getting back on the right path will continue next week as New York (2-4) will be back in action on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2). Kickoff will be at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.