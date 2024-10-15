New York Jets Finally Trade for Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams
After struggling on the offensive side of the football in their loss against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the New York Jets have seemingly had enough.
It's been about 18 months of Jets fans hoping for a trade for Davante Adams, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal has finally happened. New York is sending a conditional fourth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders that can become a second-rounder depending on performance, per Rapoport.
The idea of trading for Adams made perfect sense from the Jets' perspective. Their offense hasn't been half of what it was expected to be, and while that could be due to multiple factors, adding one of the best wide receivers in NFL history should only help.
Even if Adams isn't what he once was and all of the questions surrounding New York's offense are still prevalent, the chances of them being resolved are much higher than they were without Adams.
This is also a favorable deal for the Jets, as just a few months ago, the belief was the Raiders were looking for a first-round pick.
Due to his contract, moving a first-round pick in the deal would've been tough to ask for, and a conditional pick that could become a second-rounder feels more than fair.
New York only has so much time to figure it out, so getting this trade done in the middle of October should help them establish their offense before things become too late.
An exciting time for the organization, hopefully, Adams plays well and helps them make the playoffs.