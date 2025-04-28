Jets Country

AFC Powerhouse Tabbed Best Landing Spot For Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers

Where will Aaron Rodgers sign? Or will he retire?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and it kickstarted a free agency sweepstakes that's dragged on for weeks.

Rodgers has been favored to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a while now, but it seems like he's really entertaining the idea of retirement. With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, has anything changed with Rodgers?

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently listed the Steelers as the top landing spot for Rodgers following the NFL Draft. Rodgers to the Steelers is still quite an obvious free agency fit at this point.

"Pittsburgh did draft Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft, but that should hardly impact how the team's continued pursuit/courting of Aaron Rodgers," Sullivan wrote. "Along with Howard, the club has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the quarterback depth chart, so there is still a massive need to add someone of Rodgers' caliber who can come in as the starter. Nothing they did over the draft weekend should change how Rodgers should feel about potentially heading to Pittsburgh."

The fact the Steelers selected Will Howard should increase the odds that Pittsburgh will end up signing Rodgers. If Pittsburgh wasn't confident in signing Rodgers, it might have selecting Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart in the earlier rounds of the draft. Instead, the Steelers stayed patient and waited for Howard later in the draft.

It still seems like it's going to be Pittsburgh or retirement for Rodgers. The NFL Draft didn't drastically change anything.

More NFL: NFL Writer Gives Modest Grade To Jets' 2025 NFL Draft Class

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News