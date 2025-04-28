AFC Powerhouse Tabbed Best Landing Spot For Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and it kickstarted a free agency sweepstakes that's dragged on for weeks.
Rodgers has been favored to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a while now, but it seems like he's really entertaining the idea of retirement. With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, has anything changed with Rodgers?
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan recently listed the Steelers as the top landing spot for Rodgers following the NFL Draft. Rodgers to the Steelers is still quite an obvious free agency fit at this point.
"Pittsburgh did draft Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the draft, but that should hardly impact how the team's continued pursuit/courting of Aaron Rodgers," Sullivan wrote. "Along with Howard, the club has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the quarterback depth chart, so there is still a massive need to add someone of Rodgers' caliber who can come in as the starter. Nothing they did over the draft weekend should change how Rodgers should feel about potentially heading to Pittsburgh."
The fact the Steelers selected Will Howard should increase the odds that Pittsburgh will end up signing Rodgers. If Pittsburgh wasn't confident in signing Rodgers, it might have selecting Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart in the earlier rounds of the draft. Instead, the Steelers stayed patient and waited for Howard later in the draft.
It still seems like it's going to be Pittsburgh or retirement for Rodgers. The NFL Draft didn't drastically change anything.
