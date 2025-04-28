NFL Writer Gives Modest Grade To Jets' 2025 NFL Draft Class
The New York Jets added Armand Membou and Mason Taylor in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. Both of these players are set to fill major holes in the roster. In the third and fourth round, the Jets drafted Azareye'h Thomas and Arian Smith, respectively. Both these players should be immediate impact players for the Jets. New York also added safety Malachi Moore in the back end of the fourth round.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently gave his NFL Draft grade for each team's draft class. When he got to the Jets, he had some praises and some questions, but Knox eventually graded their draft class as a "B."
"Fashanu should enter 2025 as the team's starting left tackle, leaving the right side open for Missouri's Armand Membou," Knox wrote. "Right tackle is Membou's natural position, so fans should see the rookie start early in the season.
"While New York could have considered other prospects at No. 7, including tight end Colston Loveland and linebacker Jalon Walker, Membou was a very sensible selection. It was a surprise to see the Jets ignore quarterbacks who could be developed behind Fields or eventually push him for the QB1 role. Darren Mougey could have done much worse in his first draft as New York's general manager, though."
A "B" grade seems quite fair. While the Jets did make some major upgrades, not pursuing a quarterback when Will Howard, Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, and a few others fell very far in the draft is a bit questionable.
Either way, Darren Mougey's first NFL Draft as a general manager is over, and it seems to have been a good one.
More NFL: NFL Writer Claims Popular Jets Draft Pick Was 'Best Pick Of Draft'