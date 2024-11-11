Analyst Calls for New York Jets Woody Johnson to Sell Team to Work With Trump
The New York Jets season was over before they entered their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Some fans wanted to hold a glimpse of hope, and while it's tough to blame them because they love their team, it's time to start being realistic about what this franchise is.
The Jets organization has done nothing but lose games at a high level over the past decade, and until things change, it's almost impossible to trust them. In fact, everybody should know how this will play out. New York will likely win a few games over the next few weeks and only hurt their chances of getting a better draft pick.
It's been the same story over and over for much of the past decade, and it's unfortunate. Fans deserve better, but until proven otherwise, this is what everybody should expect at this point.
Still, that doesn't mean fans and analysts around the world aren't calling for changes to be made. If there's one thing that's been certain over the past couple of months, it's that this team is much further away than everybody expected it to be.
Whether that's because of the ownership, general manager, quarterback, or any other player, the Jets aren't in a position to win a Super Bowl, and that's a problem with the expectations they had entering the campaign.
Analyst Craig Carton believes there's one easy solution to all of this. His suggestion is for Woody Johnson to sell the team and move back to London to serve with soon-to-be President Donald Trump.
"Hey @woodyjohnson4 perhaps it’s time to take the best offer, pocket $8 Billion move to London and give Jets fans the hope that a new owner would change things. We deserve so much better than this and maybe roll back those ticket price increases for next year as well."
Some around the building expect Johnson to return to London with Trump.
However, selling the team wouldn't make much sense from his perspective. New York puts money in his pocket every season, and even with how bad they've been during most of his time as the owner, it's still profitable.
He's a businessman, after all, and will likely continue to pursue anything that adds money to his pocket.
If Johnson does anything this offseason, he needs to hit the general manager and head coach search out of the park.
Another aspect he should consider is allowing somebody to come in and run the football operations moving forward.