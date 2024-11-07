New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Faces Major Decision After Trump’s Election Win
With President Donald Trump winning the 2024 Election on November 5, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will have a big decision to make.
Many have wondered if Johnson plans to return to London. In Trump's first term as president, he served as the Ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Johnson left the Jets for three and a half years to serve in that position.
Woody's brother, Christopher Johnson, took over the day-to-day operations for New York when he was in London.
As of November 6, it remains uncertain if Johnson wants to return to London or if Trump even wants him back. According to reports, many inside the organization believe there's a chance it'll happen again.
Recent remarks might not suggest so, however.
Sports Illustrated obtained comments Johnson made about his past work and the future in an interview with the Millbrook School, where he attended high school.
"I was hoping to stay [in London], as my work touched on a little bit of everything -- military, cultural affairs, and developing relationships -- and I didn't get the chance to start until August of 2017. President Trump was elected in November and took office in January. But senate confirmations take time, and time wastes resources."
Johnson later added that his goal when he returned home was to win a Super Bowl. That could indicate he wants to stay with the Jets and build a winning team.
With their struggles in 2024, it's also possible he wants to head back into politics. His comments came before the first game of the campaign for New York.
"But coming home, I wanted to win a Super Bowl. There are two things in life: sports and politics. In each, you're in the danger zone, and that's where you learn and you find success. So now, it's working on getting there. Winning seven games is not acceptable. This data dive is the best thing I've ever done--ripping the hell out of the Jets organization. Status quo is death; it will kill you. You have to change, so you have to have an organization that embraces change. Otherwise, it's impossible to win."
If Trump wants Johnson back, that decision isn't expected to come for a while. Perhaps it'll happen quicker than last time, as Trump didn't appoint him until June of 2017.
With a coaching search and a general manager decision to make, Johnson might be hoping he won't have to go to London until June of 2025.