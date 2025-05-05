Analyst Drops Bizarre Take On Ex-Jets Bust
The New York Jets aren't the only team that made a change at quarterback this offseason.
New York moved on from Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields in free agency. One team that also made a move under center is the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks opted to move on from Geno Smith and traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders. After making one of the more surprising trades of the offseason, Seattle followed it up by signing former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal after a breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings.
He'll have a shot to lead an up-and-coming franchise in 2025 but USA Today's Nate Davis already said he's on "thin ice" before even taking a snap for the team.
"Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold," Davis said. "Yes, he just signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with his latest team. Yes, this is the 13-year anniversary of GM John Schneider signing Matt Flynn to be the starter in free agency before spending a third-round pick on Russell Wilson, who won the QB1 role shortly thereafter. Yes, Schneider just picked talented – but flawed – QB Jalen Milroe in Round 3. It seems unlikely Milroe, an exceptional threat as a runner but a project as a passer, would displace Darnold this season. But next year?"
This definitely feels a little aggressive. Davis made a list of 17 guys on "thin ice" right now heading into the 2025 campaign. He's just 27 years old and racked up 35 touchdown passes in 2024 with the Vikings. It's a little early to make a claim like this about him after his massive deal.