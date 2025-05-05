Jets Send Loud Message About Justin Fields
The New York Jets have a young, new quarterback in Justin Fields and it's clear that the team is going to do everything possible to put him in the best situation possible.
New York signed Fields to a two-year deal this offseason in free agency and despite wild speculation about the NFL Draft or the trade market, the Jets have done nothing short of confirm that they are fully committed to building around him.
The Jets have their guy and head coach Aaron Glenn talked about the idea of building around him, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Listen, we want to surround Justin with good skill players, along with a good offensive line," Glenn said as transcribed by Cimini. "So any time you can do that within any offense, with any quarterback, man, that's an A-plus. So that's the plan, it's always been the plan, and that's something that we've talked about before. Let him be a quarterback and surround him with good players."
Fields started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers lsat year and was 4-2 over that span and showed some promise in the passing game. He's always been dynamic on the ground with his legs, but has had some questions in the passing game. Even with some questionable supporting casts at times, Fields has shown plenty of promise.
There are plenty of weapons around him right now and it could be a good year in New York. At the very least, it's clear that the Jets are betting on Fields.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With 13-Year NFL Veteran