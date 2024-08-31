Analyst Gives One Reason Why New York Jets Won’t Win Super Bowl
While the New York Jets have plenty to be excited about, they'll have to prove on the field that they're a Super Bowl team.
The foundation is set.
With Aaron Rodgers healthy, a revamped offensive line, improved wide receiver room, and arguably the best defense in the NFL, all signs point to the Jets finding success.
Most of the questions heading into the year have been about their offense. It's much better on paper, but with what New York showed last season, it's tough to trust them just yet.
Those worries could be debunked quickly as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Beating the 49ers with an impressive offensive performance would be a positive sign.
While the offense has been in question, Austin Mock of The Athletic gave a different reason as to why the Jets might not win the Super Bowl.
Mock broke down the top 10 contenders heading into the campaign and why they can and can't win it all. His reason for New York winning it all was simple. If they can keep Rodgers "upright" and he can be "above-average," he likes their chances.
However, when it came to why they couldn't, he questioned their defense.
"Because having an elite defense year over year is tough. The New England Patriots are the only team to rank in the top five of EPA/play on defense in each of the past three seasons. And you could argue the quarterback play in the AFC East during the stretch has inflated the Patriots’ ranking. The Jets defense enters the season in the top three, per my model. If the unit were to slide down, even to seventh best, that could too big of a hill to climb for an offense that has uncertainties."
His point is fair, as, at some point, this elite defense likely will slow down a bit. However, if anything, they should be better this season.
The reason for that is because the Jets' offense was so bad last year that their defense spent a ton of time on the field. Imagine how good they could be when they have time to sit down and rest.
As every team in the NFL has to do, New York's defense will have to show they can play at the same level they have in recent campaigns. Unless something drastic happens, expect them to do just that.