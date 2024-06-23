Analytics Deem Jets Defensive Tackle Comparable to Los Angeles Rams Legend
It's no secret that the New York Jets have an elite centerpiece on their defensive line.
Highly-touted out of Alabama, Quinnen Williams was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, 1.5 months prior to Joe Douglas signing on as Jets' general manager.
Quickly endearing himself to fans by blessing himself for his own sneeze, Williams proceeded to establish himself as a premier do-it-all defensive tackle. In 2022, he earned All-Pro First Team honors and followed that up with a Pro Bowl nod last season.
When it comes to the most-recent two-year span, Williams has been a top-tier performer and the Pro Football Focus grading system supports that claim.
The 26-year-old Williams is one of only seven defensive players who have posted 90+ overall PFF marks in both 2022 and 2023. Only six of the seven men will be active in 2024 as Los Angeles Rams' legend Aaron Donald retired this offseason. Williams, Donald and New York Giants' starter Dexter Lawrence are the only three defensive tackles in the group, which also features four edge rushers.
Williams accounted for a 90.6 overall PFF grade in 2023 following a 90.1 mark in 2022. The 6-foot-3 behemoth totaled 17.5 sacks, 48 quarterback hits, six pass deflections and one interception over his last 33 starts. The highly-capable pass-rushing defensive tackle has focused on improving that area of strength this offseason.
"I had a lot of things I wanted to work on. First one was just be consistent, just adding more tools to my pass rush bag," said Williams after an OTAs practice in Florham Park. "I do a lot of good things in pass rush, but I feel like I got a lot of things to work on when it comes down to more moves and more, different counters and different things like that. So, adding a bigger pass rush bag was my main focus and just being consistent every day, lifting weights and working out and training."
Even when Williams isn't getting home to the quarterback, his presence opens up the opportunity for his fellow pass-rushers to thrive. The versatile defensive tackle has been stout against the run, too, while anchoring the Jets' front seven.
Williams, who made 32 stops on run plays, including seven tackles-for-loss, last year, hasn't experienced a winning season in five years with New York.
“I'm just focused on winning football games now, man. We haven't had the success that we want to have,” said Williams.