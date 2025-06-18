Anonymous NFL Coach Makes Bold Jets Claim
The New York Jets have an exciting, new playmaker on their hands.
After losing Tyler Conklin in free agency the tight end room looked like the weakest position group for the franchise. That isn't the case any longer. There were rumors up until the 2025 National Football League Draft about the chance of the Jets adding a new tight end. New York ended up taking Armand Membou in the first round of the draft and selected former LSU tight end Mason Taylor in the second round.
There were rumors linking the Jets to former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, but New York avoided him and took Taylor instead. Taylor broke records left and right for LSU and now will be the team's No. 1 tight end rather quickly.
He has at least caught the attention of one anonymous coach. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which he quoted a range of anonymous scouts and coaches about different topics. Taylor's name was brought up and the coach said Taylor is "awesome" and had him as the No. 2 tight end in the class.
"Jets selecting TE Mason Taylor at No. 42: 'He's (Explicit) awesome. He was my No. 2 tight end (behind Chicago's Colston Loveland). He's athletic, he's young (21), and he's got upside in the passing game.' -- Veteran NFL offensive coach," Fowler shared.
That's certainly a positive stamp of approval for the young playmaker. Now, it's just a matter of translating his college tape to the NFL game.
