Jets Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Amid Roster Shuffle
The New York Jets have been trying to sort out the kicker position this offseason and made a move on Tuesday.
It was reported that the Jets planned to sign 23-year-old kicker Harrison Mevis. He recently spent time with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL and also spent a little bit of time with the Carolina Panthers franchise after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He never saw game action as he signed in May and was waived in August of the same year.
The Jets officially announced the move on Wednesday and also announced that the team is releasing 27-year-old kicker Anders Carlson.
"The Jets have signed K Harrison Mevis. The team also released K Anders Carlson," the team announced. "Mevis (5-11, 243) most recently played for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions and made 95.2 percent of his field-goal attempts in the 2025 season (20 of 21). He connected on a 56-yarder and converted on all his attempts inside 50 yards. Mevis, 23, is from Warsaw, IN, and kicked for Missouri in college where he was a freshman All-American in 2020 and a first-team All-American in 2021. He connected on 83.5 percent of his field-goal attempts for the Tigers (86 of 103) including a long of 61 yards."
Carlson saw action in five games last season for the Jets with Greg Zuerlein out. He went 8-of-10 on field goals and 9-of-11 on extra points. His longest field goal with the Jets was 58 yards.
Overall, Carlson has appered in 24 NFL games as a member of the Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers.