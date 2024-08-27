Baltimore Ravens Suggested to Trade for New York Jets Pro Bowler
Less than two weeks before the regular season, the New York Jets have yet to find a solution to the Haason Reddick situation.
Reddick requested a trade earlier in the month, but the Jets said they didn't plan on fulfilling that request. Nonetheless, they have to make a decision within the next two weeks.
It wouldn't make sense to have one of the better players in the NFL sitting at his house while they're trying to win a Super Bowl. They either need to pay him or trade him for a player who wants to come in and help the team win now.
New York could always trade him for a draft pick, but they're in as big of a win-now situation as any team in the NFL due to Aaron Rodgers' situation.
From Reddick's perspective, holding out during the regular season wouldn't make sense. If he wants to be paid, even if it's not by the Jets, his value would significantly decrease if he doesn't play a full year.
His best-case scenario would be to get traded before the season starts and get paid by a different team. Many teams around the league would likely show interest due to his production in recent campaigns.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department urged the Baltimore Ravens to be the team to get a deal done for him.
"The Ravens have had success with adding edge-rushers to their roster late in the process. Jadeveon Clowney was a late addition and ended up being one of their most productive players. Thus far, they have decided to roll with who they have... It would be easier to feel better about the group if they made the aggressive move of trading for Haason Reddick."
If the Ravens are willing to pay him the money he's looking for, he'd be an excellent addition to their defense. Baltimore is looking to win a Super Bowl and has a good chance of doing so after coming up just short last year.
In 2023, Reddick was named a Pro Bowler for the second time after posting 11 sacks.
In 2022, he was even better, finishing with 16 sacks. He also led the league with five forced fumbles.
New York has a lot to focus on over the next two weeks, but this dilemma should be at the top of the list for the front office.
Whatever way they decide to go, a decision has to be made over the next couple of days.