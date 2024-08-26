New York Jets Trading Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Still 'Seems Unlikely'
The New York Jets will play a regular-season football game in two weeks. The Jets will take on the San Francisco 49ers in California, which should be one of the best games of the Week 1 NFL slate.
For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, New York will be tested immediately. The 49ers are expected to be a Super Bowl-contending team after losing in the Super Bowl a year ago.
To put things lightly, there's no better test for this offense and defense to prove to the NFL that they're as good as they seem to be on paper.
However, a lot could change before that first game. Haason Reddick still hasn't reported to any practices or preseason games. The Pro Bowl edge rusher requested a trade a few weeks ago, but Joe Douglas said he has no intentions of trading him.
With a Super Bowl or bust type of season on the horizon, trading him doesn't make sense from the Jets' perspective. They need him out there playing elite football if they want to be the team they're looking to be.
It's uncertain if that'll ever happen due to his unwillingness to show up.
Despite everything that's taken place over the past few months, Rich Cimini of ESPN reiterated on Saturday that a trade "seems unlikely."
"On paper, this could be the Jets' most talented roster since 2010, their last playoff season... The biggest question is whether Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick -- a training camp holdout who requested a trade -- will be on the opening-day roster.
"The Jets traded for Reddick and his $14.25 million salary, so they obviously have big plans for him. A trade seems unlikely.. This will create a roster spot for another player."
It'll be interesting to see if anything changes over the next two weeks, as New York would have a massive hole to fill if he continues to not be a part of the team.
It's an unfortunate situation for many reasons, but even worse, there isn't much the Jets can do. Either the front office pays him the contract he's looking for, which they don't seem to be interested in doing, or one of their best defensive players doesn't play.
It's uncertain if he'd allow a year to go by without playing.
Not only would he not make money, but Reddick wants a contract, and not playing won't help his chances of getting one from any team in the NFL.