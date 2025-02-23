Jets Country

Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Replace Jets' Aaron Rodgers With $160 Million Star

Could the Jets replace one veteran quarterback with another?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hits New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hits New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets recently cut Aaron Rodgers, likely in an attempt to cut money off the payroll and turn the page to a new era of Jets football.

With new coaches and front office staff, this move makes a lot of sense. But New York still needs to find a way to replace Rodgers ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted the Jets would replace Rodgers by swinging a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Knox pitched a hypothetical deal that would send New York's 2025 second-round pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

"The Jets are the biggest wild card on this list, for a couple of reasons," Knox wrote. "For one, New York may not be eager to add another aging quarterback after the Aaron Rodgers experiment was a total flop. Secondly, New York has to sort out a few things because it could realistically make the move."

This trade would make very little sense for the Jets. When they cut Rodgers, it was under the assumption that they were looking to cut some cap space and turn the page to a new era of football.

Adding Stafford would be adding more money to their payroll while also turning back the clock with one of the oldest signal callers in the league. Plus, the Jets would have to part ways with two second round picks to do so.

If the Jets wanted an expensive veteran to be under center in 2025, they likely would have kept Rodgers.

Zach Pressnell
