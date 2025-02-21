Jets Shockingly Linked To Reunion With $114 Million Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The New York Jets recently cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and turned their attention toward finding his replacement. While there aren't many solid options on the market, the Jets will likely pursue a few different avenues in the coming weeks.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot for free-agent quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold spent three seasons with the Jets as he struggled to find his way in the NFL. Benjamin predicted Darnold to sign a deal worth $114 million this offseason.
"The former No. 3 overall pick has certainly restored his image since a tumultuous five-year start with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, parlaying a year of tutelage with the San Francisco 49ersinto a full-blown breakout with the Vikings," Benjamin wrote. "His poised and aggressive 35-touchdown showcase under Kevin O'Connell ultimately, however, as he folded under pressure in Minnesota's last -- and most important -- two games.
"The Vikings like Darnold and his live arm, but they like their 2024 first-round investment, J.J. McCarthy, just as much. And the bargain-bin route worked out just fine for them after they let Kirk Cousins walk. Darnold, meanwhile, might prefer to cash in for a top gig while he can."
It's unlikely Darnold would want to return to the same organization that discarded him years ago, but now that there's new coaches and a new general manager in place, anything is possible.
This would be one of, if not the best option, for the Jets this offseason. New York has the talent build up around the quarterback. It just needs a talented signal caller to run the offense.
