Bold Predictions for New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is hoping to lead the New York Jets to a Super Bowl in 2024. He has had that goal since being traded to the franchise last offseason.
Unfortunately, his goals suffered a major setback. He tore his Achilles just four offensive snaps into the 2023 season.
Now, heading into his second season with the franchise, he's looking to prove the doubters wrong.
There are many who don't believe he can bounce back strong from such a serious injury. At 40 years old, he has more of an uphill battle than most from an injury that is very difficult to recover from.
Despite all of the hardship of returning from an Achilles injury, Rodgers is very confident in himself.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at some bold predictions for him this season.
He Gets Back To Regular Production
Rodgers has always played his best when he has a chip on his shoulder. That chip has always come from either being doubted or being criticized. He is facing both of those things entering the upcoming campaign.
With that being an extra form of motivation, Rodgers will get back to producing at his normal level. Expecting around 4,000 passing yards or more, 25-30 touchdowns or more, and less than 10 interceptions would be reasonable for the fans.
Led By Rodgers, The Jets Win the AFC East
Looking at the AFC East this season, there is going to be a lot of competition.
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are both teams that could win the division. They are also both teams that could make a deep playoff run. However, New York will end up winning the division title.
Behind a much better offense due to the presence of Rodgers and a defense that will be one of the best in football, the Jets will punch their ticket into the postseason with a division win.
A Top-Three Finish in MVP Voting
Next up, Rodgers will get back to playing at his usual MVP level.
He has elite weapons to work with in Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall. That will translate into big-time numbers on the field.
When everything is said and done, Rodgers will finsih top three in MVP voting. It's not a prediction that he will win, but he will put himself in contention for his fifth MVP award.
Comeback Player of the Year Award Winner
Finally, New York will see its quarterback win the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Coming back from a torn Achilles is very difficult, but it's unheard of for a 40-year-old quarterback.
Even those who come back never look quite the same. Rodgers will break that trend.
Behind a huge statistical season, leading the Jets to the playoffs, and doing it while looking like his old self, Rodgers will win the award. He will prove that he still has another few years of good football left in him.