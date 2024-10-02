Breaking Down Potential Trade Package to Bring Davante Adams to New York Jets
The New York Jets are off to a 2-2 record through the first month of the season, and there have already been some ups and downs this season.
With there being some concern about the potential of the Jets this season, one player that they have long been linked to has officially become available, it seems.
Davante Adams has reportedly requested to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders, and they have been reportedly shopping him around. Coming off an embarrassing nine-point performance against the Denver Broncos, New York being linked to Adams makes a ton of sense.
Due to Adams having an interesting contract situation and wanting to be traded, his trade value isn’t nearly as high as his talent level can be.
Recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report proposed a hypothetical trade package to bring the All-Pro receiver to the Jets. In the proposal, New York sent Haason Reddick and a 2025 conditional third-round pick to Las Vegas.
“In this scenario, the Jets find a creative solution by including pass-rusher Haason Reddick in a deal with Las Vegas. Reddick, who was acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, is seeking a new contract and has not reported to his new team since taking his initial physical. While the Raiders would be trading one tricky contract situation for another, this deal could make plenty of sense. Reddick, who has logged double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons, is a top-tier player and roughly two years younger than Adams.”
While the Raiders certainly want some draft compensation for Adams, the idea of adding Reddick to the deal is certainly interesting. Even though the Raiders may or may not be interested in Reddick, moving him would help the Jets from a financial standpoint and would get rid of a distraction.
Even though he hasn’t played for the Jets yet, Reddick has proven for many years that he can be an elite pass-rusher. Considering that Las Vegas has a star pass-rusher in Maxx Crosby, adding a pass-rusher isn’t necessarily a need, but it could be a want.
Since the Raiders are limited on the offensive side of the ball, having two elite pass-rushers would create a dynamic duo and improve the defense.
It will be interesting to see how quickly things progress with a potential Adams deal, as it seems like his tenure in Las Vegas will be coming to an end soon. The Jets and Adams have been linked together since Rodgers came to town, and it now appears like that reunion could become a possibility.