Breece Hall Isn't Going Anywhere; How RB Impressed Jets' Justin Fields
Throughout the offseason, there has been a lot of chatter about the New York Jets' running back room.
Early in the offseason, it was about the possibility of New York trading pieces away, namely Breece Hall. At the time, most of noise seemed to be pretty unfounded. New York -- under head coach Aaron Glenn -- has made a specific effort to "move in silence" this offseason so as the speculation picked up, initially there wasn't much from the team itself against it. Because of that, it seemed like media members and writers alike continued to push the narrative that Hall could be a trade piece.
With training camp here and more media availability, the idea about Hall's future in New York is in a completely different place.
Rumors spread about Hall and the team at the time hadn't said much, aside from Glenn talking about wanting to utilize more of a committee approach for the running back room. This isn't a crazy idea at all. He came over from the Detroit Lions who have used that idea better than any other team over the last few years.
Utilizing guys like Braelon Allen, doesn't mean less for Hall. But, some took that comment as a way to say Hall was out of town.
As training camp has progressed, guys have raved about Hall. Glenn has opened up about the young playmaker and consistently talked about how they are going to utilize Hall's talents, and specifically mentioned Hall's potential in the passing game.
Quarterback Justin Fields also has raved about Hall and recently also talked about how Hall surprised him, especially in the passing game.
"That's what I was saying to you guys in OTAs, Breece's hands when I first here, they surprised me," Fields said. "I saw a highlight from him, from the Tennessee game last year, that touchdown that he caught. You get to practice with him and working with him you can tell which guy have natural hands and stuff like that. He had a number of catches yesterday whether it was from the receiver spot, the slot, coming out of the backfield to catch the ball. It's a great weapon to have and I'm pretty sure we're going to utilize him in that way."
The speculation was unfounded and now we can see a clearer view. Hall is going to play a big role in 2025.
