Jets Add Reinforcement; Claim Ex-Eagles, Broncos DB
The New York Jets aren’t done making moves quite yet.
New York has used the offseason to get the roster younger. It starts with Justin Fields but hasn’t stopped there. New York has added pieces all throughout the roster and it sounds like the Jets are still looking for ways to add.
That trend continued recently with the Jets looking to the open market to find some more depth for the secondary.
Jets Continue To Add; Take Chance On Former Eagles Cornerback
The Jets made yet another move this week and claimed former Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos defensive back Mario Goodrich, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"The Jets were awarded DB Mario Goodrich off waivers and waived/injured S Jaylin Simpson," Allen said. " Goodrich, who played collegiately at Clemson, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending time on Philly's practice squad in 2023, he was a waiver claim by the Giants last July before being waived in August. Goodrich played with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions and then had a short stint with the Broncos this summer before being placed on waivers on Aug. 1. Simpson sustained a hamstring injury Saturday during the club's Green & White practice."
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared the news on social media as well.
"Jets roster moves: Claimed DB Mario Goodrich on waivers from the Broncos. Waived/injured S Jaylin Simpson, who injured a hamstring today," Cimini shared.
So, who is Goodrich?
He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before joining the Eagles. He didn't appear in a game with the Eagles in 2022, but did see action in four games, including one start in 2023. In 2024, he bounced around seeing time with the New York Giants' practice squad. Since then, he's spent time with the Birmingham Stallions and most recently the Denver Broncos.
He's not a big-name pickup by any means, but at this point in the offseason with preseason action about to pick up, it never hurts to add more depth with upside. Goodrich may not make the team out of camp, but he'll have a chance to compete at the very least which should help. The Jets begin preseason action on Saturday, August 9th as they take on the Green Bay Packers on the road with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET for the first of three overall preseason games.