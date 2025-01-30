Broncos Lose Special Teams Coordinator To Aaron Glenn's Jets: 'Big Loss'
The New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn have found their special teams coordinator.
Within hours of Steve Wilks being announced as New York’s next defensive coordinator on Wednesday evening, news also surfaced that the Jets are hiring 34-year-old Chris Banjo for the role of STC.
Banjo most recently served as the assistant special teams coach for the Denver Broncos between 2023 and 2024.
Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9NEWS was among the first on Wednesday night to announce the Jets’ hiring of Banjo.
“Per source, Chris Banjo and Jets are working on a deal that will make him their new special teams coordinator,” Klis posted to X.
“Deal should be done tonight. Banjo was (the) Broncos special teams assistant the past two years. A big loss. Another opening on Sean Payton’s staff.”
Banjo should bring a world of energy to his new role with the Jets, as he’s only three years removed from his own NFL playing career that saw Banjo play for the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed Banjo in 2013 as an undrafted free agent.
Banjo played college football at Southern Methodist University.
Banjo was born to Nigerian parents, who migrated to Houston, where Banjo was born in 1990.
After spending two seasons under the leadership of Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton, Banjo represents another great hire for Aaron Glenn as the new era of Jets football gets underway.
