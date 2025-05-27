Buccaneers Linked To Longtime Jets, Ravens Star
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished in first place in the NFC South in 2024 and have had a busy offseason to this point.
Tampa Bay has made a handful of moves, including re-signing star receiver Chris Godwin and also signing two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick after a tumultuous season with the New York Jets in 2024. The Buccaneers has just over $26 million remaining in cap space and NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich suggested that Tampa Bay should go after another member of the Jets in five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.
"Although the Buccaneers brought back Lavonte David for a 14th season, the rest of the linebacker room is tissue-thin," Ulrich said. "Tampa Bay has former mid-rounder SirVocea Dennis and Plan A would be for him to seize the second starting role next to David. Plan B is likely veteran Anthony Walker, Plan C is journeyman Deion Jones.
"If all of those fall through, the Buccaneers could turn to Mosley. He’s a proven, experienced commodity and if he’s healthy and playing at the level he was in 2023, he would bring more to the table than either Walker or Jones, the other veteran options in the room. He’s not a difference-maker at this point in his career but a playoff hopeful team like the Buccaneers just needs someone who can hold the fort down at the end of the day."
Mosley joined the Jets ahead of the 2019 season after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He earned four Pro Bowl nods with Baltimore and then got another one with the Jets in his six years in town. He only played five season after opting out of the 2020 campaign.
