Jets Insider Floats 4-Time All-Pro For Key Position
The New York Jets already have added one safety this offseason in free agency. Could they look to bring another to town before the 2025 National Football League season gets here?
The new season will be here before you know it. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are 100 days away from kicking off the 2025 campaign and over the next few months, we're going to hear a lot about ways New York could continue to improve.
New York hasn't been shy this offseason. The Jets haven't broadcasted their grand plans, but they have made a handful of additions including guys like Justin Fields, Andre Cisco, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Stone Smartt, and Brandon Stephens among others. The Jets still have plenty of cap space left if they want to make a move.
This question was posed to Jets insider Connor Hughes of SNY and one name he floated was four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.
"Safety could be a spot, though," Hughes said. "Julian Blackmon and Justin Simmons are both available. The Jets love Andre Cisco. Tony Adams is a little bit of a question mark next to him. He fell out of favor with the upper levels of management a season ago."
Simmons spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos and then the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. From 2019 through 2023, Simmons earned All-Pro honors four times and also named to the Pro Bowl twice.
Last year, he had two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 62 total tackles. The Jets signed Cisco this offseason and drafted Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Should they go after the All-Pro now too?