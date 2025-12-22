Jets Announce Quarterback Plan For Patriots Rematch

The New York Jets will be looking for revenge on Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots.

At this point in the season, there isn't much for the Jets to be playing for. But any time you can face the Patriots and impact the standings, it's a big matchup. New York is 3-12 on the season while the Patriots are 12-3. New England clinched a playoff berth by taking down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. With a win against the Jets, the Patriots will clinch the AFC East and have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. New York can hurt the Patriots' chances on both fronts with a win in Week 17.

On Monday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn't wait around to announce the team's starting quarterback. Despite a shaky performance on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the Jets will be rolling with rookie Brady Cook for his third straight start.

The Jets already have made a decision

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Brady will be our starting quarterback," Glenn said. "Listen, there were some things in that game. I think if you were to go back and watch the beginning of the game, I thought he was doing a really, really good job. Remember, as the game progressed, I will say this, between Brady making some mistakes, between the protection of the O-Line, between some of the concepts we had for him, all of our hands are involved in some of the mistakes that happened with that game. I thought he did a really good job at the beginning of that game, managing the game the right way."

This will be Cook's third straight start after getting the nod against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 and then against the Saints in Week 16.

The last time the Jets faced the Patriots, Justin Fields was still the team's starting quarterback. It was actually his last game as the team's starting quarterback and New York lost, 27-14. Fields had some tough games with the Jets, but that one wasn't his worst by any means. But it was the one that got him benched. Now, the Jets are going to welcome the AFC East-leading Patriots to town with a rookie under center trying to play spoiler.

