Can New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers Continue Dominance Over Matthew Stafford?
The New York Jets were able to snap their four-game losing streak when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 on the road in Week 15. They are now returning home to MetLife Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams team that is in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC.
With their own playoff aspirations dashed weeks ago, all the Jets can do now is play spoiler. The visitors will be looking to avoid an ugly loss, as they look to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, who also have a record of 8-6.
All eyes will once again be on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has shown real signs of life over the last few weeks.
Battling numerous ailments, on top of making a return from an Achilles injury suffered last season, he is beginning to look healthier. There is more pep in his step, as he navigates the pocket much more effectively and even scrambles at times.
Last week against the Jaguars, he was the team’s leading rusher with 45 yards on six carries.
This week, he will be facing off against a very familiar foe — Matthew Stafford.
With so much of their careers spent in the NFC North as members of the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, they have a lengthy head-to-head history. It is one that Rodgers has dominated, which isn’t all too surprising given the lopsided quality of their respective teams.
Is that going to continue on Sunday afternoon, or will Stafford and the Rams be able to exact a little bit of revenge on his long-time rival? It is the storyline to keep an eye on from the Los Angeles perspective in the opinion of Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
“This is the 18th time starting quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers will face each other, which will be tied for the fifth most among starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era (including playoffs), according to ESPN Research. Rodgers has won 13 of them, but Stafford might have the upper hand this time since the Jets have won only twice in their past 11 games,” Barshop wrote.
It is a rare occurrence for a Stafford-led team to have the perceived edge over one that Rodgers is leading, but that will be the case in this Week 16 matchup. The Rams have a lot to play for, while New York is just playing out the string.
This could potentially be the last matchup between the two in their storied careers, which will add a little bit more juice to what has been one of the longer-standing quarterback rivalries in NFL history.