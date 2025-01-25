Cardinals Named Top Landing Spot For Jets Failed Trade Pickup
The New York Jets pulled off a trade before the 2024 season but things didn’t work out.
New York acquired two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles and he held out for a good chunk of the 2024 season as he looked for a new contract. He eventually returned to the field but things didn’t go as expected. After tallying 27 sacks over the last two years with Philadelphia, Reddick had just one in 10 games with the Jets.
Now, Reddick is going to be a free agent this offseason. Will he return to New York? That isn’t clear. Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron made a list of the top defensive players heading to free agency with possible destinations and had the Arizona Cardinals as a fit for Reddick.
“Best Landing spot: Arizona Cardinals,” Cameron said. “Overall Free-Agent Rank: 12. Reddick’s holdout in New York during the first half of 2024 casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar track record as he enters free agency. Despite not playing until Week 8, Reddick still managed to showcase his talent, with his 34 sacks over the past three seasons ranking among the NFL’s top 10.
“While his production speaks for itself, teams may be cautious about committing significant cap space to a player with recent off-field uncertainty. However, a reunion with Jonathan Gannon—who coached Reddick during his breakout 2022 campaign in Philadelphia—could be a perfect fit for a team familiar with his effectiveness as a pass rusher.”
Reddick began his career with the Cardinals and they definitely need help on defense. Maybe they will be the team to give Reddick the deal he ultimately wanted from New York.
