Predicting How Jets Handle Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets haven't wasted any time since the regular season came to an end.
Right when the Jets' season ended, the front office went into high gear. The Jets put out the widest net to fill the team's head coach and general manager positions. New York interviewed a plethora of candidates and clearly got their guy in Aaron Glenn.
He's a former Jets star and seems to be the perfect guy to try to come in and help turn the team around.
New York already has knocked out one great move in Glenn and will have some more decisions to make over the next few months. New York is going to have to take a hard look at the roster and the three people who already have been discussed a lot are quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receivers Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson.
Here are predictions on how the Jets will handle each star:
Aaron Rodgers - 2025 Cap Hit: $23.5 Million
This one is the most difficult to predict because it also fully hinges on whether or not Rodgers wants to continue his playing career. He's 41 years old now and didn't have the exact season he hoped for in 2024, but he still did have 28 touchdown passes. It seems like he has something left in the tank. There's been a lot of speculation about him already. It would be tough to cut ties with him as he has a dead cap of $49 million. It'd be harder to get rid of him than keep him.
Prediction: Rodgers stays for one more year but the Jets also bring in a young guy for the future
Davante Adams - 2025 Cap Hit: $38.3 Million
This choice seems to be contingent on what Rodgers is going to do. If Rodgers were to stay, it seems perfectly fair that Adams will also return. But, this cap hit is far too high. It would be nice to have the star duo for one full, healthy season for one last ride.
Prediction: Adams returns on a restructured deal for one more year
Garrett Wilson - 2025 Cap Hit: $6.5 Million
Wilson is under team control and is inexpensive. He's just 24 years old and is one of the best young receivers in football. There's been some rumblings that he could request a trade if Rodgers were to return. While this is the case, the Jets would have no obligation to make a move. A full season with a healthy Rodgers, Adams, and Wilson could be very fun.
Prediction: Wilson isn't going anywhere this offseason
