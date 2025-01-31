CBS Analyst Proposes Bengals As Top Destination For Jets Star CB
As we get closer to March, there's going to be plenty of speculation and rumors about potential changes to the New York Jets' roster.
New York isn't flush with cap space right now and has some internal key pieces heading to free agency. The biggest name to watch out for at this time is DJ Reed. Pro Football Focus currently is ranking him as the sixth-best pending free agent.
If the Jets were to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams they likely could be found higher on the list but both are under contract at this time.
Reed is a great talent in his own right. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with New York and has been very good in the secondary for New York, although he doesn't get the same level of praise or headlines as Sauce Gardner.
He's 28 years old now and will be one of the best options out there for any team looking to bolster the cornerback room. Realistically, it would be nice for him to return to New York, but he could end up being too expensive.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one free agent each team should target and had the Cincinnati Bengals as the top spot on his list for Reed.
"Cincinnati Bengals - CB D.J. Reed," Dajani said. "The Bengals will have some extra money to spend if they allow Tee Higgins to walk in free agency, and they should use that money on the defensive side of the ball. The versatile veteran D.J. Reed would be a nice addition to Cincinnati's secondary, especially with Mike Hilton looking for a new contract. He recorded 32 passes defensed and two interceptions over his last three seasons with the Jets."
Cincinnati's defense struggled in 2024 and arguably is the biggest reason why the team didn't make it to the playoffs. Adding a player of Reed's caliber certainly would help. But, it's much too early to make predictions as free agency won't be here until March.
