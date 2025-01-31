NFL Pundit Proposes Interesting Team For Jets' Aaron Rodgers
Where will Aaron Rodgers call home in 2025?
Will it be his legitimate house meaning that he has hung up his cleats and announced his retirement? Will he continue to play for the New York Jets for one more season? Or will the two sides decide to move on from each other this offseason?
Until we hear more from Rodgers, everything hypothetically is on the table. New head coach Aaron Glenn recently said that he texted with Rodgers and the the team is going to take the necessary time to make the right decision.
The Jets haven't played a game in weeks and yet Rodgers has been one of the most talked-about figures in the league. With each passing day, there is more and more chatter about his future. He's a future Hall of Famer so it is a big deal what he will be doing in 2025.
ESPN analyst Mina Kimes discussed Rodgers at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games and suggested that the Tennessee Titans could be a solid fit.
"This feels like a potential Aaron Rodgers destination: the Tennessee Titans," Kimes said. "Because I don't think they're gonna draft a quarterback, I do think that they're gonna go the veteran route—I suspect, and his style of play, that style of offense, does mesh well with Brian Callahan.
"Your priority now is to address the roster. If Aaron Rodgers is playing, you know it's not for more than a year so your priority would be to bring him in, let's get the offense going and then let's focus on the offensive line, playmakers, and the defense needs work.
The Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and clearly have a chance to add some high-end talent. The Titans easily could add a quarterback with that pick, but there is merit to also bringing in a veteran to help right the ship for a year. The move seems like it would be somewhat surprising due to the fact that the Titans can draft a quarterback of the future and aren't at a contending level right now. But, none of this speculation matters and it will come down to Rodgers.
