Changes Are Here For Jets, Per Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets look like a completely different team right now.
Last year, the story of the offseason was star power and potential Super Bowl contention. This offseason, it's more about youth and building a culture. The Jets wouldn't have had to make the organizational changes they did if things went well last year. It was a dysfunctional season and New York went back to the drawing board this offseason by hiring Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
The Jets' roster is full of young talent right now led by franchise cornerstones Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. The star duo are entering their fourth seasons in New York and both inked long-term extensions this summer. So, what's different now with the franchise? Wilson opened up about the changes.
"It's not just talking about being competitive, no no no, you've got to train that way," Wilson said. "It's got to feel like that at practice, it's got to feel like if you lose at practice, it sucks, it can't just be we'll turn it on when the game comes, and I think that's the main thing that I see that's different, just the way we're practicing, the intensity.
"The stakes. It feels like there's stakes. Depending on which period it is, the stakes feel higher. It feels like you won the drill when you won the drill, and it feels like you lost when you lost, and to me, that's how I like it. It's an opportunity to practice winning and get that feeling and what it takes to just do it on a consistent basis, and I think it starts out here on the practice field."
It's certainly a new era in New York.
