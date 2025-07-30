Jets Predicted To Cut Super Bowl Champ, Polarizing WR
There are going to be a lot of decisions for the New York Jets to make over the next month or so.
New York's first regular season game of the campaign will be on Sunday, Sept. 7th against the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers. Franchises across the National Football League have until August 27th to trim down rosters to 53 players.
There are plenty of guys guaranteed roles on the Jets. But, there are also plenty of guys on the bubble. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a projection for the Jets' 53-man roster on Wednesday and predicted that both wide receiver Malachi Corley and three-time Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will end up being notable cuts.
Corley is one of the most interesting players in Jets camp. He was selected in the third round of the 2024 National Football League Draft but played just nine games last season. Over that stretch, he racked up three catches for 16 yards. As training camp approached, Corley was a guy highly speculated as someone who needs a big camp to earn a role. Right now, it doesn't sound like Cimini thinks he's done enough yet.
Nnadi joined the Jets this offseason after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams in Kansas City. This comes somewhat as a surprise as the Jets seemingly are thin at defensive tackle. But, it is just a projection with roughly a month to go.