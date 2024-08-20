Chicago Bears Urged to Trade for Disgruntled New York Jets Star
The Haason Reddick and New York Jets situation has been quiet over the past few days. Since Reddick requested a trade and Joe Douglas released a statement about his plan not to trade him, there hasn't been much.
Perhaps something is going on behind the scenes. That could be a trade coming or a new contract on its way. The best scenario for the Jets would be Reddick showing up, whether that means they have to give him a new contract or not.
In as much of a Super Bowl or bust season as any team in the NFL, New York needs all the help they can get. While it's been a rough situation with Reddick, there's no debating the type of talent he has.
If he were added to the Jets' defense, they'd be an even better unit than they already, as many say they have the best defense in the league.
However, the chances of him playing seem slim. He clearly doesn't want to be in New York, and if that's the truth around the situation, trading him might be the better thing to do.
There'd be plenty of suitors for his talent, despite this situation. Teams will look the other way if it means they can land a player of Reddick's caliber.
But who makes sense for the Pro Bowl pass rusher?
Bleacher Reports NFL Scouting Department believes the Chicago Bears do, urging them to make a trade with the Jets.
"While the Jets rebuffed Reddick's trade request, that could be a tactic to try to maintain or salvage the team's leverage in contract or trade negotiations. Chicago GM Ryan Poles should at least call Joe Douglas to see if he is willing to budge since the Bears could use someone to hold down the edge opposite Montez Sweat.
"Also, with a projected $38.3 million of cap space available in the offseason, per Over The Cap, the Bears have enough funds to give Reddick the contract extension he's looking for."
The Bears are in the opposite situation of New York. While they have expectations with Caleb Williams, a new wide receiver core, and an above-average defense, they look to be a team well-positioned for the future.
To say the Jets are in the same situation would be wrong, as they'll have many questions about their future quarterback when Aaron Rodgers retires.
Adding Reddick to Chicago's defense could make them a lock to make the playoffs.