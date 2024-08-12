New York Jets Respond to Haason Reddick's Trade Request
The New York Jets acquired star pass rusher Haason Reddick this offseason with the hope he could improve their ability to get to the quarterback. Unfortunately, a contract holdout situation developed, and the two parties have been unable to get a new deal done to get him on the field.
On Monday, it was reported that Reddick requested a trade from the team.
Following that report, Jets general manager Joe Douglas released a statement about Reddick. He made it very clear that New York does not plan to trade him.
"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."
Clearly, New York has drawn a line in the sand. They're done being bullied by Reddick and are more than happy to keep fining him as long as it takes.
An ugly situation has just gotten even uglier. Reddick is not going to take kindly to that release by Douglas.
It will be interesting to see what the next week or two have in store for the two sides.
Could they come together and work through their differences and get a new deal done to get him on the field? Will the Jets even continue negotiating a deal or will they simply force his hand?
Only time will tell, but New York could really use Reddick on the field this year.
Expect to hear more details about this situation in the near future. Things are starting to heat up publicly between the two sides.