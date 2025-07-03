Chiefs Floated As Trade Destination For Jets Bust: 'Roll The Dice'
Should the New York Jets look to trade one of their most disappointing players from the 2024 season?
The new-look Jets aren’t afraid to cut bait under the leadership of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.
Mougey and Glenn proved that in a big way by almost immediately moving on from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
With roster shuffling continuing, the Jets could make another move, as suggested by Last Word On Sports’ David Latham.
“New York Jets third-round pick Malachi Corley had an unremarkable rookie season, and he may not have a chance to redeem himself in 2025,” Latham wrote.
With Josh Reynolds emerging as WR2 so far for New York, and with Allen Lazard still in the mix, Corley “could be the odd man out for the Jets,” Latham added. Latham then suggested that Mougey should look to trade Corley, and that the Kansas City Chiefs might be a logical trade partner.
“While nobody will surrender a third-round pick for (Corley’s) services, (the Chiefs) could roll the dice on his potential,” Latham continued.
“(The) Chiefs have a high-risk, high-reward group of pass catchers. If Rashee Rice stays healthy and avoids suspension, Xavier Worthy builds on an up-and-down rookie season, and Travis Kelce finds enough gas for one more good season, then the team will not need another receiver. However, that’s a lot of ‘if’s, and the Chiefs should add another set of hands to bring some stability to this room. While Marquise Brown is a more proven veteran, Malachi Corley offers more long-term upside, and it shouldn’t take much for the Jets to agree to a trade.”
It’s an interesting proposal, although Latham might be overestimating the Chiefs’ potential interest in Corley. Would a team like Kansas City — looking to return to the Super Bowl in 2025 — see any value in bringing in a receiver who is completely unproven at the NFL level?
If there’s interest for Corley — from the Chiefs or anyone else — Mougey is sure to mull a deal. But that interest simply might not exist at the moment.
Corley was the No. 65 selection by the Jets in the 2024 NFL draft. He finished with just three receptions (six targets) for 16 yards in nine games during his rookie season.
