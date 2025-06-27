Jets’ Acquisition Of Packers Vet Called ‘Sneaky Great Signing’
The New York Jets have made strategic moves this offseason.
Newly hired general manager Darren Mougey did well to address the roster's weaknesses, and he certainly didn't ignore the offensive line.
Some of Mougey's moves weren't lauded enough.
While high-profile acquisitions often dominate headlines, one under-the-radar Mougey signing stands out as a potential game-changer for the Jets' depth. Empire Sports Media’s John Molnar highlighted this move recently.
“This offseason, the New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Josh Myers in free agency," Molnar wrote.
"While it doesn’t seem as if he is going to start in Week 1, Myers could be a sneaky great signing for this front office. Myers has been the starter in a competitive division over the last couple of seasons, but now he takes a backseat with the Jets. This is a positive for New York, as they have a younger offensive line with minimal experience."
"Myers gives the Jets a player who is competent and competitive, backing up the interior," Molnar continued.
"Having a quality player like Myers as a backup means the starters will have to play at a higher level to ensure they don’t turn their jobs over. ... "They get a quality backup lineman who could impact them this season, and it provides a safety net to fall back on if their plans in the line fall apart.”
With a one-year, $2 million deal, the Jets secured a cost-effective asset in Myers.
Beyond the field, his presence in the locker room and during game-planning sessions will help refine techniques and strategies against varied defensive fronts. This move, though not flashy, could quietly shape the Jets’ season.
