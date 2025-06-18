Chiefs Linked To Blockbuster Trade For $9 Million Jets Star
The New York Jets have a lot of talent on their offense and they've added to it this offseason. New York added Justin Fields over the winter, and this addition will likely shift the team toward being a run-heavy offense.
That puts a lot of pressure on the running back room. Luckily for the Jets, they have a loaded running back room, so much so that Breece Hall has found himself entangled in a lot of trade buzz over the offseason. With his contract running out at the end of the season and multiple talented backs behind him in New York, the Jets could entertain the idea of trading Hall away in the coming weeks.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could be the team to land Hall in a blockbuster trade this year.
"Isiah Pacheco is entering the 2025 season on the hot seat. The Chiefs can’t afford to have a questionable backfield room, so they’re better off trading for Hall as soon as possible," Palacios wrote. "Despite signing Elijah Mitchell, it only provides some short-term relief behind veteran Kareem Hunt, who is running out of gas and might sign elsewhere next season since the Chiefs might not compensate his next deal."
The Chiefs have a decent bit of running back depth, but adding Hall alongside Isiah Pacheco could be the perfect move for Patrick Mahomes' offense. Kansas City could part ways with a few late round picks in order to land Hall and upgrade its offense even more than it already has been.
This isn't a move the Chiefs need to make though. They have a loaded offense, but adding Hall would only make them better.
More NFL: Jets Should Trade For Disgruntled Star First Round Pick