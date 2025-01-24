Commanders Are 'Predicted Landing Spot' For $33 Million Jets Star Cornerback
No one knows who will re-sign with their old teams during NFL free agency, but the New York Jets probably have a pretty good idea that one of theirs isn't coming back.
Three-year Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, who was fantastic during his time with Gang Green, seemed discouraged by New York's 5-12 finish to the season. In the wake of their final game of the year, Reed seemed to indicate that he wanted a fresh start somewhere else.
"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed toldGo Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
Now that Reed has finished his three-year, $33 million contract with the Jets, he'll be looking to get a bag from somebody else. Who will jump to the front of the line to give it to him?
On Thursday, SportsGrid's Zack Cook predicted that it would be the upstart Washington Commanders, who are presently getting ready for their first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1992.
"D.J. Reed put together an impressive season, allowing just a 57% completion rate and only two touchdowns when targeted," Cook wrote. "Stats like these will certainly make him a hot commodity in free agency, setting the stage for a lucrative contract."
"Predicted Landing Spot: Washington Commanders."
The Commanders' secondary currently boasts Benjamin St-Juste and Marshon Lattimore as the main cornerbacks, but Reed would be a valuable addition to that mix, potentially even taking over top receiver assignments depending on matchups and Lattimore's production with his new team.
The Jets, meanwhile, might miss Reed in their own secondary next season, but it doesn't currently seem as though their chances at a reunion are much greater than zero.
More NFL: Jets 'Probably' Will Cut $13 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler This June: Insider