Jets Country

Commanders Are 'Predicted Landing Spot' For $33 Million Jets Star Cornerback

Will this team on the rise poach a key Jets defender?

Jackson Roberts

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders mascot Major Tuddy against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders mascot Major Tuddy against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

No one knows who will re-sign with their old teams during NFL free agency, but the New York Jets probably have a pretty good idea that one of theirs isn't coming back.

Three-year Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, who was fantastic during his time with Gang Green, seemed discouraged by New York's 5-12 finish to the season. In the wake of their final game of the year, Reed seemed to indicate that he wanted a fresh start somewhere else.

"I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I'm ready to see what's next for me," Reed toldGo Long's Tyler Dunne after the Jets' season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Now that Reed has finished his three-year, $33 million contract with the Jets, he'll be looking to get a bag from somebody else. Who will jump to the front of the line to give it to him?

On Thursday, SportsGrid's Zack Cook predicted that it would be the upstart Washington Commanders, who are presently getting ready for their first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1992.

"D.J. Reed put together an impressive season, allowing just a 57% completion rate and only two touchdowns when targeted," Cook wrote. "Stats like these will certainly make him a hot commodity in free agency, setting the stage for a lucrative contract."

"Predicted Landing Spot: Washington Commanders."

The Commanders' secondary currently boasts Benjamin St-Juste and Marshon Lattimore as the main cornerbacks, but Reed would be a valuable addition to that mix, potentially even taking over top receiver assignments depending on matchups and Lattimore's production with his new team.

The Jets, meanwhile, might miss Reed in their own secondary next season, but it doesn't currently seem as though their chances at a reunion are much greater than zero.

More NFL: Jets 'Probably' Will Cut $13 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler This June: Insider

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News