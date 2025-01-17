Jets 'Probably' Will Cut $13 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler This June: Insider
At the end of another disappointing season, there are sure to be plenty of roster casualties for the New York Jets.
A 5-12 team typically experiences lots of turnover, and the Jets are already guaranteed to have a new head coach and general manager, and possibly a new quarterback as well. In addition, they could be saying goodbye to their most decorated defensive player.
Linerbacker C.J. Mosley, one of the team's captains and a former five-time Pro Bowler, played in just four games this season. The Jets still have Mosley under contract for one more year, but one insider believes New York will rip off the Band-Aid and part ways with Mosley at the earliest opportunity.
ESPN's Rich Cimini predicted Friday that Mosley would be cut on Jun. 1 of this year, leaving the 10-year veteran's NFL future in jeopardy.
"This one isn't hard to figure out: He will be 33 next season, his cap charge is $12.8 million and his health is a question mark because of his neck," Cimini wrote.
"His contract is a problem. There's a $16.4 million dead charge if they cut him, which means they probably will designate him a June 1 cut to spread it over two years. Each team is allowed two June 1 designations."
Mosley came to the Jets in 2019, and he made the fifth and final Pro Bowl of his career in 2022. He was sensational from 2014 to 2018 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. But all great careers meet their twilight.
Because the Jets are heading toward another rebuild, it doesn't make sense to keep Mosley clogging up a 53-man roster spot. But perhaps the former superstar has one last late-career surge in him if he can secure a change of scenery.
