Could Jets 28-Year-Old Star Reunite With Jeff Ulbrich On Falcons?
The National Football League offseason is just about here.
There is just one game left before every team turns their focus to the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl to be played on Sunday, Feb. 9. After that game, the standings will reset and every team will go back to the drawing board.
The New York Jets have gotten a head start by putting a massive focus on their coaching staff. Soon enough, the roster will start to change and that's when the really hard decisions are going to come into play.
New York doesn't have a ton of cap space and has high-profile players to make decisions about. One who hasn't been discussed as much is cornerback DJ Reed. There's an argument that he's the best cornerback heading to the open market this offseason. He's just 28 years old and has been very solid for New York over the last three years.
As free agency approaches in March, we should hear a little more about him. The chatter already has started and The Athletic's Josh Kendall ranked him as the No. 2 player the Atlanta Falcons should go after in free agency.
"No. 2. CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets," Kendall said. "The 28-year-old is considered by many the top cornerback available this year, and the Falcons have an in because new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach in New York last season. Reed, who has six interceptions in the last five seasons, can play in man or zone schemes, which would benefit an Atlanta defense that Ulbrich says will be very scheme-heavy."
There is a clear connection to Atlanta in the former of Ulbrich. Could the Falcons swoop in and take Reed? They also have some cap issues, but anything could happen.
