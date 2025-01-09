Could Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Pair Up With Tom Brady, Bill Belichick?
The New York Jets should soon find out if Aaron Rodgers will be returning for the 2025 National Football League season.
Rodgers is under contract with the Jets, but it’s currently unknown if he wants to continue his playing career or whether New York actually wants him back. There are a lot of variables that are going to need to be sorted out and the sooner they are, the better.
If the Jets and Rodgers play a song and dance all offseason and don't make a decision quickly, then New York could miss out on other opportunities in the trade and free-agent markets.
Rodgers got a lot of negative press throughout the 2024 season, but his numbers are surprisingly solid. The future Hall of Famer had 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in a season that clearly was impacted by some rust after his Achilles injury.
Over the final four games of the season, Rodgers had 931 yards, eight touchdown passes, and three interceptions. Rodgers clearly can play. If the Jets don’t want him back but he wants to keep playing, could he go elsewhere in 2025?
One team that would be a very interesting fit is the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas is in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade but has the No. 6 pick in the draft so they may not land one of the top options.
The Raiders are looking to make changes after firing head coach Antonio Pierce. It has been rumored that part owner Tom Brady is going to have a big impact on the team’s search for a new head coach. It also has been reported that Brady even has spoken to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to gauge his interest in the open job. This seems extremely unlikely, but hasn't been ruled out yet. But, Belichick just joined the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
If Rodgers decides to play and the Jets don’t want him, the Raiders would be a very interesting location for him. There even has been some rumblings about a possible move, although it is all speculation at this point.
The Raiders won just four games this season, but if they somehow could land Rodgers and Belichick plus maybe some more pieces in free agency, maybe they could turn things around in 2025.
Rodgers can still play. He would be a great short-term fit for Las Vegas, although this scenario should be considered unlikely.
