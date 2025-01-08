Jets Projected To Pursue 24-Year-Old In Line For $59 Million
The New York Jets have a huge offseason ahead of them.
The 2024 National Football League season wasn’t kind to the Jets, but fans shouldn’t completely lose hope. New York has a lot of talent. The Jets were one of the top projected contenders heading into the 2024 season for a reason.
New York has great talent on both sides of the ball including Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams among others. The Jets also have Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but both of their futures are up in the air.
The Jets have the building blocks needed to be very good in 2025. If the Jets can add a few more pieces in free agency or on the trade block, there’s no reason why they can’t turn things around next year.
Bleacher Report’s scouting department made a list of targets for each team and floated Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco as an option for the Jets in free agency.
“Top 2025 Free-Agency Target: S Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars,” Bleacher Report said. “Until we know what Rodgers is doing, it's hard to know what kind of free-agent budget the Jets will have. Either way, it's fairly safe to assume that they'll have a hard time winning bidding wars on premium free agents. Instead, they might be better off making a few under-the-radar signings that could help them make incremental improvements.
“Andre Cisco is not a star by any means, but he's coming out of a bad situation in Jacksonville. The 24-year-old safety was vocal about his disappointment in the Jaguars' defensive effort. The Jets have a need at the safety position, and Cisco could still have some potential given his age.”
Cisco isn’t a big-name player, but he’s just 24 years old and has eight interceptions over the last three seasons. He’s projected to land a four-year, $59 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. If the Jets want to add a safety this offseason, Cisco could be an intriguing fit.
