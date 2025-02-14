Aaron Rodgers 'Bold' Prediction Would Land Ex-Jets Star With AFC Team
The New York Jets announced officially that they will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
Rumors started to circulate ahead of the Super Bowl that the Jets would be making a change, but the team made their official announcement on Thursday. Owner Woody Johnson released a statement on Rodgers as well as general manager Darren Mougey.
At this point, Rodgers hasn't addressed the news himself. He also hasn't announced whether or not he even plans to play in 2025. If he does decide to play, he shouldn't have too much difficulty finding a new home. The 2024 season didn't go as planned, but he still had 28 touchdown passes and can help a team if he doesn't retire.
If he continues his career, his sweepstakes is going to be fascinating to watch and there already has been plenty of chatter about potential fits for the future Hall of Famer. FOX Sports' Eric Williams recently put out a list of 10 "bold" predictions for the offseason and one that stands out is that he predicted Rodgers to land with the Indianapolis Colts.
"With FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reporting that Rodgers and the Jets are parting ways, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are early betting favorites as potential landing spots," Williams said. "But Indianapolis makes the most sense for the 41-year-old signal-caller. First, the Anthony Richardson experiment has not worked for the Colts, with the Florida product having trouble staying on the field due to injuries and playing inconsistently when he has been available.
"Head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard are under intense pressure from owner Jim Irsay to win now, which means they must take a big swing to change the trajectory of the franchise. And Ballard has already shown a willingness to bring in veteran QBs in an effort to jump-start the offense, including Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and, most recently, Joe Flacco. The Colts also play in a winnable division in the AFC South."
The Colts have a lot of talent like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., but they also have a young quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The Colts showed they weren't afraid of benching Richardson in 2024, but this idea still seems pretty surprising. If the Colts were interested in him, they could be pretty good, especially if Rodgers were to bring Davante Adams with him.
An offense featuring Rodgers, Taylor, Adams, and Pittman is pretty fun to think about, but it is just hypothetical. If Rodgers continues his career, we likely won't find out more about potential teams until we're closer to free agency in March.
