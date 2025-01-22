Could Jets' Davante Adams Join Commanders? NY Star Weighs In
The next New York Jets general manager certainly is going to have some tough decisions to make almost immediately.
Whoever comes into the role will have to get the team ready to go for the upcoming National Football League Draft and handle some tough roster question marks including the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams.
Both superstars have big question marks attached to them but both also are technically under contract at this time. It will be a tough situation to monitor for sure.
If Adams were to become available, he immediately would be considered the best receiver on the open market and it wouldn't be close. Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and although he now is 32 years old, he's widely considered to be one of the top receivers in football still. Kay Adams asked Adams if he would consider the Commanders on the "Up & Adams" show and he weighed in.
"I would have to give up my number, though, and I don't know if I could do that so I'll let (Terry McLaurin) rock it," Adams said.
This seems to hint that he wouldn't go to the Commanders because of the number. The most interesting part of this is Adams is willing to discuss possible landing spots. He seems to be pretty open and honest and you don't see that too much, at least at this point in the calendar year with the playoffs in full swing and free agency a few months away.
It's going to be interesting for sure to see what the Jets do with Adams.
More NFL: Competition 'Lurking' In Sweepstakes For Rumored Jets Top Coach Choice