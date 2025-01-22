Competition 'Lurking' In Sweepstakes For Rumored Jets Top Coach Choice
The New York Jets haven't filled the open head coach position quite yet.
New York has been interviewing people left and right and even brought former Jets star Aaron Glenn to town on Tuesday to interview in-person. There were rumors that the Jets didn't want to let Glenn leave without a deal, but he remains unsigned.
Fans shouldn't be too shaken up as these things happen in negotiations and all signs still seem to be pointing to Glenn eventually signing on with the Jets, at least from all of the reports that continue to trickle out.
While this is the case, there is another team with interest in him. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the New Orleans Saints are "lurking" in his sweepstakes.
"Aaron Glenn Watch, Day 2," Cimini said. "Talks continue. The Saints are lurking. Jets."
At this point, the most likely option does seem to be that the Jets will end up landing the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but it seems like both sides really like each other. The fact that the Saints are involved is a tad concerning but too much yet at this point. There were reports that if Glenn left New York without a deal that he would interview in person with the Saints.
Now, we are watching for something like that, or maybe we will see an announcement that he has decided to join the team. It is an interesting time and we should find out more soon.
