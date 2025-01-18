Could Jets Make Surprise Hire Involving Lions Coach Not Named Aaron Glenn?
The New York Jets’ open head coach position has been widely speculated about.
Soon enough, we should have a more concrete idea about who the team will end up hiring. While this is the case, the Jets have tossed out the widest net in their search for a Robert Saleh replacement.
The Jets have been linked to pretty much every big-name option on the market right now. To this point, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been one of the most talked-about fits for New York. He was a star with the Jets as a player and is one of the most coveted coaches on the market.
But, what about the other talked about Lions coach? Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also has been talked about a lot this offseason regarding different open head coaching jobs. The Athletic’s Mike Sando floated Johnson as a fit for New York as a possible “shake-it-up hire.”
“Shake-it-up hire: Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator, with his own GM,” Sando said. “Under this scenario, the Jets would land the hot young offensive coordinator, ceding to his apparent wish to bring in his own GM (Lions executives Chris Spielman and Lance Newmark have already interviewed for the GM role).
“The Jets would then try to set in motion something similar to what the Lions have accomplished since hiring (Dan Campbell) as coach and Brad Holmes as GM. Glenn could also fit into this template as part of a coach-GM package deal from Detroit. Turning over the franchise to a Flores-Grigson pairing could feel similar. Whatever the case, the Jets would be pivoting toward a new outside approach, with less longer-term input from (Mike Tannenbaum)/(Rick Spielman).”
Johnson would be a knock-out hire, but there hasn’t been as much smoke with his name and New York to this point in the offseason.
