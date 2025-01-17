Jets Expected To Cut Ties With 3-Time All-Pro After Short Stint
The New York Jets' roster clearly won't look exactly the same by the time the 2025 season rolls around.
New York isn't in the playoffs right now and is getting a head start on offseason planning. The Jets have been the most active team in football when it comes to the head coach and general manager searches. The Jets already have had the widest search in football for both spots and continue to add more people to the list, including former quarterback Josh McCown for the open head coach spot.
Once the Jets are able to solidify the two important roles, they then will be able to construct this roster with the hope of contending for a playoff spot next year. The Jets won five games this season so clearly changes are on the way. The new general manager will have a huge role ahead of them.
One decision they will have to make revolves around superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has been one of the best receivers in the game over the last 11 years.
There has been plenty of discussions about his and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. The next general manager will have to decide for themselves what the team will do, but ESPN's Rich Cimini predicted that Adams won't be back in 2025.
"If his quarterback goes, Adams is likely to leave with him," Cimini said. "He's under contract for two more years (a non-guaranteed $72.5 million), but he controls his fate because his cap charge ($38.3 million) is prohibitive and will have to be renegotiated. Based on his production, Adams, 32, still can command at least $20 million per year, which might be too rich for the Jets, especially if they decide to extend (Garrett Wilson's) deal.
"Adams said he could "potentially" return without Rodgers, his longtime quarterback, adding, 'It would have to depend on ... everything.' Verdict: Goes."
It's not shocking that the Jets have had such a far-reaching general manager search so far because there are some impossible decisions coming.
