Could Jets Pair Quinnen Williams With Standout Eagles DT?
The New York Jets clearly have their eyes toward 2025 already.
New York missed the playoffs and has been building up its new coaching staff starting with head coach Aaron Glenn. There's a new era in New York and the coaching hires have been almost universally praised to this point. Hopefully, the same can be said about the roster when they are able to start making changes.
Free agency will kick off across the National Football League in March and there surely will be plenty of players out there who could make sense for the Jets. The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy made a list of players for the Jets and New York Giants to target and one player that stood out on his list was Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.
"Eagles DT Milton Williams: In Dexter Lawrence (Giants) and Quinnen Williams (Jets), New York has two of the NFL’s best defensive tackles," Dunleavy said. "And neither has a running mate, which explains two underachieving run defenses. Defensive tackle could be the Jets’ biggest need, as free agents Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas were deeply tied to the former regime.
"The Giants never replaced Leonard Williams or A’Shawn Robinson after 2023. Milton Williams, who has made 17 starts over the past two seasons, is due a full-time chance to start away from the Eagles’ crazy depth. He had a career-high five sacks this season."
Williams has had a breakout year for the Eagles at the perfect time. He had a career-high five sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 2024. Williams will be one of the most highly sought-after defensive tackles on the open market this offseason.
While this is just a hypothetical scenario, it's a good idea. Pairing Williams with someone like Williams immediately would improve the Jets' defense. Williams isn't going to be cheap this offseason and has his market value currently projected to be over $36 million over three years by Spotrac. This is an idea the Jets should consider.
